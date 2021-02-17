Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early winter weather tracks east, conditions improve after mid-week

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through this morning to the south and east of Sedgwick County. There is a fresh, light coating of snow around the Wichita area that could slow down the commute a bit this morning but most of the accumulation has been minimal.

Snow showers will keep tracking to the east through this morning. After the snow is gone skies will still be mostly cloudy but we should be able to see some sunny breaks, especially west.

We’ll also start the day with a Wind Chill Advisory to the west where wind chills will be as low as -10 to -20.

Morning temps in the single digits will rebound into the teens and 20s. Even though we’ll stay below freezing it’ll still be an improvement.

Skies stay mostly cloudy after sundown. Lows tonight will be in the single digits but the winds will be light.

We’ll see more clearing Thursday and temps will warm some more as highs reach the 20s. We’ll close out the work week with a mix of clouds and sun and highs warming above freezing. Weekend highs will be in the 40s and we’ll get into the 50s early next week, possibly low 60s.

A weekend system still looks disorganized but we’ll keep a slim chance of a rain and rain/snow shower in the forecast late Saturday night and Sunday. The best chance will be in Central and Eastern Kansas.