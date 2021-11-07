Storm Track 3 Forecast: Early work week warmth, limited rain chances

What a way to end the weekend on a warm and windy note. Several towns to the west made it into the 80s with a few places inching closer to 90° today.

We have a wind shift taking place to the northwest. While most of the state has winds coming in from the south, the northwest corner has winds from a slight northerly direction. An area of low pressure settles into the southwest through the overnight.

We are starved for moisture, so we will remain rain-free for now. We will be mild through the night with temps mainly in the 40s with a few 30s to the northwest.

Winds will be breezy farther east into Monday, but weaker west. Those behind the boundary with the northerly component to the wind will be cooler than those ahead of it. Highs will range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s, depending on wind direction in your hometown.

Cooler air begins to spill in for all Tuesday as high temperatures begin to tumble closer to average. The warmth tries to battle back but loses to another surge of cooler air to end the work week. We will have widespread frosty temps in the north and west Thursday night. However, Wichita may avoid another dance with frost at this time.

Wednesday we stand a chance for showers and storms.

There is some instability to work with east of the Turnpike Wednesday afternoon through the early evening.

We will flirt with frost territory Friday morning as lows dip to the 30s and 20s farther north and west. A weak disturbance tracks through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. We may have just enough moisture to produce a few flurries before this wave exits early Friday morning. No accumulation is expected.

Overall, Wednesday of this week looks like the best shot for moisture for the next couple of weeks. East of the Turnpike may see an inch or two of rainfall this Wednesday. Drier conditions will then persist across the Plains through Thanksgiving week.

Warmer winds return the next weekend, although northeast Kansas may be stubborn enough to hold on to the chill.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman