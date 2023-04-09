Starting out cool to slightly chilly this morning across Kansas, but a few degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We’re seeing moisture on the increase today on south winds, which will lead to chances of showers this afternoon.

Before we get there, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected across Kansas with highs once again reaching the very comfortable upper 60s to low 70s.

A weak cold front will track across the Sunflower State on Sunday afternoon. Showers will begin to bloom along this boundary by the evening, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Severe weather is not expected, but an isolated storm or two could produce gusty winds and small hail. Storms will wane in coverage when the sun goes down, but a few may persist through the night over northeast Kansas. Additional storm development may happen around Wichita tomorrow but again activity will be spotty, moving out in the afternoon.

Temperatures will not take much of a hit from this passing boundary as we start the workweek in the 70s.

Our warming trend continues into the week as upper level high pressure develops, setting up a blocking pattern over the eastern US.

This will keep Kansas warm and dry through the week, reaching the 80s by midweek!

Winds will tend to be breezy to somewhat strong through much of the week, which could lead to fire weather concerns at times during the week. Friday into the following Saturday, another upper level storm system will enter the area from the west, which may lead to shower and storm chances for Kansas!

The exact track of this system is still tough to pin down and that makes determining the exact impacts we see difficult to determine. Showers will be possible as well as increased winds, with a cooldown expected into the weekend once the storm passes us by.

4/9/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74. Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.