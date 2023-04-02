A wave of stronger south winds has moved through Kansas overnight, helping to keep overnight temperatures in the 40s for most of the state. Similarly to yesterday, we will start our day windy but bring winds down to more reasonable levels later in the day.

With the warmer start, afternoon highs will make a big jump, reaching the upper 70s in Wichita! Skies will rainge from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with lots of sunshine.

Tonight, another mild night with lows in the 40s and 50s but winds will not be as strong.

Tomorrow, a weak disturbance may try to produce a stray shower or two along a stationary front in north-central Kansas, but rain chances are below 10% and no meaningful moisture is expected. Highs will be a touch cooler in northern Kansas as a weak front hangs around the area, with more warm and breezy weather across southern Kansas. Highs once again approach 80 in Wichita.

Another powerful storm system is expected to spin up across the plains Tuesday, which is going to bring another day of active weather to the Sunflower State. Unfortunately, the activity will be more wind and wildfire danger, not moisture.

The center of the storm system will move across Nebraska, which keeps wrap-around precipitation off to our north. A little bit of this makes an attempt to clip northwest Kansas as light showers or perhaps a bit of wintry mix, but the remainder of the KSN viewing area stays dry.

The dry line will set up to our east, and there is only a tiny chance of a storm or two developing in our farthest eastern counties before racing off to the east. Another significant severe weather episode is expected in Missouri and Arkansas.

Winds behind the dry line will be howling on Tuesday, sustained at 20 to 40 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph. The strong winds will likely lead to extreme fire danger in much of Kansas Tuesday afternoon, with blowing dust also a possibility especially in drought-stricken southwest Kansas.

A cold front sweeps through Tuesday night, quickly dropping temperatures into the freezer and bringing more gusty winds through the night into Wednesday, with highs dropping from the 80s to the 50s by midweek. Winds calm down and temperatures slowly recover to the 60s and 70s by the weekend.

Upper level ridging in the western US will give us a reprieve from the active weather pattern we’ve maintained through March into next week. Unfortunately, this will also not help our rainfall prospects, and it looks like Kansas will not see much rainfall through the middle of April.

4/2/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 78. Wind: SW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 54. Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Hi: 79. Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 59. Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, extreme winds.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Jack Maney