Temperatures bake Wednesday afternoon! Most of us will climb over that 90 degree mark, with some spots in central Kansas making it to the mid 90s. Humidity levels will be moderate, so prepare for a slightly sticky feel.

Most of the afternoon should be dry, but we will turn our attention to far northwest Kansas for a few developing storms.

Our next disturbance rolls through, becoming a bit more pronounced by mid to late evening.

An isolated cell or two could become strong to severe as a Marginal Risk has been painted in northwestern portions of the state. Gusty strong straightline winds will be the main concern, as well as heavy rainfall.

The disturbance pushes into west central Kansas tonight and begins to fall apart. A few showers could survive into central Kansas for Thursday morning, but do not expect much. A cell or two could redevelop in the peak heating hours on Thursday, so we will keep a slim chance on the table in south central Kansas. Most stay dry unfortunately.

The upcoming weekend looks mainly dry, aside from a few isolated showers and storms in the evening hours. No need to cancel those outdoor plans, just have an eye to the sky if you will be out and about.

Most of us stay fairly close or just above average for this time of year into next week. Expect a mix of upper 80s and lower 90s. Not horribly hot, but you will definitely feel the end of summer sizzle.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears