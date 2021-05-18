Storm Track 3 Forecast: Evening thunderstorms bring flooding concerns

Warm and humid conditions have allowed scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop this afternoon.

Flooding has been the biggest concern around south central Kansas. Areal Flood Warnings are in effect due to several inches of rain falling each hour. Keep an eye on streams, creeks and rivers as they will be running high.

East of I-135, a storm or two could reach severe thresholds into the evening near a stalled out front. Hail and high winds are primary. The tornadic threat is low, but not zero. Heavy rainfall will also accompany any stronger storm. A Marginal Risk covers the far eastern side of the state.

Additional storms will target our southwest communities this evening.

The atmosphere will quiet down overnight as storms move away. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday in our unstable environment.

Temperatures range overnight from the 40s to the 60s.

A new wave of showers and storms will form out west by Wednesday evening. Some could get strong.

More unsettled weather is expected Thursday into Friday, but the number of storms in and around Kansas will drop.

Temperatures will take a jump Friday with widespread highs in the 80s. We will keep temperatures that warm over the weekend and into next week. The higher level of humidity is not expected to budge either. An isolated shower or storm will remain over the weekend. Next week looks active with several more chances for storms set to affect different parts of the state at different times.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman