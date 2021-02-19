Storm Track 3 Forecast: Everyone turns milder, weekend system brings slim rain/snow chance

Some areas of freezing fog will be possible early this morning but the commute will be a smooth one for many of us. Expect quiet conditions thanks to high pressure building into the Central Plains.

Even though skies will be dry and in fair shape, we won’t be completely clear. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds around at times as they track west to east. Most of us will finally get above freezing with highs in the 30s. A few 40s will be possible to the west.

Between a damp ground from melting snow and milder southerly flow overnight, we could wake up to another chance of seeing some patchy freezing fog. Something that early risers should keep in mind. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

The warming trend continues through the weekend and next week. We’ll go from the 40s this weekend to the 50s and 60s early next week.

The weekend system that we’ve been talking about is still set to move through starting Saturday night. It’ll first bring a chance of rain/snow to the north and then Central and Eastern Kansas from the overnight to early Sunday. We’re not expecting much moisture but temps will be near and below freezing so this should still be monitored closely.

It’ll be dry into and through much of next week. There will be a cooldown by mid-week but temps will still be much better than the frigid road we’ve been on.