A few showers have favored areas near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. These will wane early this evening and we will have another chance for thunderstorms to enter the picture to the northwest.

There is a Marginal Risk that skims our far northwest counties into Monday night. Otherwise, it will be a muggy night with mainly clear conditions across the rest of the state.

Excessive heat continues with warnings and advisories through mid-week. Please continue to use your heat safety precautions until we get relief from the heat later this week. Drink plenty of water, check the backseat and make sure your furry friends have plenty of cool, clean drinking water.

Temperatures Tuesday will top out farther south easily over 100 degrees. Tuesday could become the hottest day so far this season for Wichita.

There is a chance for few stronger storms to the northwest Tuesday night. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary hazards. This will move around the dominant high pressure system poised to our southwest.

A break from the heat is coming by the end of this week as this high shifts to the southwest. This will enable better chances for widespread storms Friday through the weekend.

High temperatures will also become much more reasonable and turn below average for this time of year. Highs by the weekend into early next week will fall to the 80s and lower 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 104 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman