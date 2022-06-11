Whoah it is hot! Some big changes built into the region for Saturday thanks to high pressure to the south locking in the heat. Most of us made it to the 90s and lower triple digits out west.

A complex of thunderstorms bubbled up across far northeast Kansas during the late afternoon hours. It continues its southeast track. The Tornado Watch includes far northeast Kansas and none of the KSN viewing area for now. With that said, the tail end of the cluster of storms could potentially extend closer to Emporia and the eastern Flint Hills late this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Geary, Morris, Dickinson and Lyon counties.

The SPC has included Emporia and Lyon Co. in a Slight risk, with the higher chances across the KC Metro and points north.

The Wichita Metro likely stays dry, but we do need to keep a super slim chance for late Saturday. Otherwise lows tonight drop to the 60s and 70s. It will be a mild and humid night.

Excessive Heat is on tap again for Sunday, but this time we will crank up the temperatures even more. We are expecting most of the area to inch toward the century mark on Sunday.

Due to higher humidity levels yet again, we have a Heat Advisory in place. Feels-like temperatures could near the 110º mark late afternoon into the early evening. Try to avoid being outdoors in this time frame. Remember to protect your pets as well. If you cannot walk barefoot on a surface because it is too hot, it is way too hot for them too.

A few spotty storms will form across western Kansas in the late afternoon hours on Sunday. An isolated storm or two could become strong to severe.

The SPC has a Slight Risk for severe weather in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. This is the more favorable area for a cell to possess large hail and gusty winds.

The remainder of the forecast looks hot. There is not much relief in sight as our temperatures soar above average over the next 7 days.

6/11/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears