Storm Track 3 Forecast: Expect clouds and showers into a cooler week

Cooler air has settled into the region on north/northeasterly winds. This is one of the warmest days of the work week before clouds thicken and rain slowly take over the region.

We had a stronger flow through the afternoon. The wind will drop by sunset this evening. As this happens, temperatures will become chilly in the 20s and 30s overnight. Frost is likely in many spots come early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will offer up much of the same, a mixture of sun and clouds with cool temperatures.

Highs will be the chilly to the northwest in the 40s and 50s followed by a milder flow to the southeast in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few sprinkles are possible. The wind flow this week will be predominately from the north/northeast which will keep our temperatures below average.

A few showers are possible especially out west Wednesday, but it is not much moisture to write home about.

We start to see an increase in rain from the west to the east on Thursday and lingering through Friday.

Some of this rain may extend into the early half of the weekend. Temperatures will be cold enough that snow is possible out west.

Accumulation is most likely to the northwest. Snow may mix with the rain as far east as a Great Bend.

As for rainfall potential, many communities may be able to pick up an inch of much needed moisture during the core of this event from Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will return to the warmer side of things early next week with widespread highs in the 60s. A parade of cold fronts looks to move through next week, reinforcing the chill. Chances for severe weather are low but the atmosphere looks to become more energized by the weekend of the 24th/25th.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman