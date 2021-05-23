Storm Track 3 Forecast: Expect more storms into the work week

We are mostly dry across the state right now, with the exception of a few showers in the southern half of the state.

Similar to yesterday, there are two areas for rainfall.

The first will be only in the form of showers that will start in our south central communities again. They are tracking north from Oklahoma. When you are not getting rain, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Showers become sparse during the afternoon. The second area for rain will be out west, where stronger storms are likely. Initiation will begin along a boundary near the Kansas/Colorado state line during the hottest part of the day.

Storms will track east into Kansas around dinner time. We will likely watch this line of storms through the overnight hours.

A Slight Risk is issued for storms that could produce large hail and damaging wind. The greatest chance for a tornado will be to the north, but still possible here.

Storms will redevelop Monday morning closer to our central and eastern counties.

Again two areas for rain will be likely. The first will be through the morning hours is coming from the south, surging in moisture from the Gulf. The second, and more impressive in strength, will be from the front that pushed stronger storms through overnight.

A Slight Risk for severe storms has been issued as far north as Nebraska to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. So a good chunk of our western counties. All hazards are on the table beginning Monday afternoon.

Tuesday through the end of the week will maintain an active pattern. If we see more sunshine, it will be out west. Because of the river of moisture overhead for our central and eastern counties, the clouds will stay persistent. Temperatures will consistently reach the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.