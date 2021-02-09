Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme cold and dangerous winter weather through the work week

The biggest story today is the cold temperatures, but later tonight our attention will return to snow. Wind chill has not gotten above 0 over the past 24 hours and will most likely not get above zero through the weekend. Highs will drop to the single digits through the end of the work week and weekend. Hypothermia and frostbite will be a big concern for those outside for an extended period of time. Light snow is likely this afternoon and through tomorrow, but a better chance for snow comes over the weekend. Widespread snow showers will bring more significant accumulation on Friday and Saturday.

