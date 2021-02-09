Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme cold and dangerous winter weather through the work week

Main roads are in better shape this morning but side streets, parking lots, and sidewalks are still pretty slick. A few light flurries will be around today but any road impacts will be minimal.

The brutal cold will once again grab everyone's attention. Not only this morning but through the day. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for a few of our counties to the north through 10am. Winds are light but are still bringing wind chills across the area down below zero.