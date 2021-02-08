Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme cold holds strong over the region, colder by the weekend

Winter Weather Advisories extend through the evening as freezing mist and light snow linger. This should taper early tonight.

Temperatures today didn’t warm much as low overcast skies persisted with a fresh pool of Arctic air overhead. This is our second day in a row below 32°. We will break records for the length of this cold snap.

Temperatures will be bitter this week as this Arctic blast shows no signs of departing until at least the February 20-23 timeframe.

We will have afternoon highs quite common from the single digits to the lower 20s across the state for the work week. Wichita will have highs ranging from the single digits to the teens!

Wind chills in the single digits and below zero are expected. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for several counties up north.

There are a few opportunities for additional snow this week. I can see a few flurries east of I-135 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Any accumulation will be light and below a half inch.

Another wave helps to kick up more flurries and light snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

This weekend with a stronger surge from the Arctic, temperatures will fall further. Highs in the single digits with wind chills approaching -15/-20 will be prevalent.

There is also a chance for widespread and light snow by the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend as this blast of colder air comes down the pipeline.

We may get a brief break of sunshine this Sunday before the clouds filter back in next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman