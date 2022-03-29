You can definitely tell there is an influx of moisture back into the state today. Most of us in central Kansas will see a warm and humid day, with those out west tapping into much drier air. Strong winds out of the southwest are helping usher those warmer temperatures in. Expect 70s and 80s out there by the afternoon.

With the extremely dry air out west comes SIGNIFICANT FIRE DANGER. This is a serious situation. No burning. No throwing cigarettes out of the car. The smallest spark can do immense damage. This fire threat includes most of western and central Kansas.

Fire Weather Warnings stay in place through most of Tuesday as those winds could gust upwards of 50 to 60 mph. This with dry air and dry ground will allow for fires to quickly get out of hand.

This is also going to create blowing dust in southwest Kansas. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in place through 7 PM.

On top of the high fire danger today, we have the risk for severe weather later this afternoon and evening. This risk lasts into the overnight hours as well, especially for those along and east of the Kansas Turnpike. A Slight Risk for severe weather includes Wichita and much of eastern Kansas.

Thanks to ample afternoon moisture and some energy from the sun, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible late afternoon and around the evening commute.

The line of storms will likely march east into the overnight hours as the cold front begins to push through.

On the back end, colder air funnels in and brings the chance for a bit of a rain and snow mix out west. Any snow that falls will likely melt as it makes contact with the ground.

We have cooler air that sets in for the second half of the week and the beginning of the weekend.

3/29/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 52 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 10-20



Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 37 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears