Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful spring day. Most of us will make it to the 60 and lower 70s. Enjoy some time outdoors today, especially closer to Wichita where the winds will be lighter. Those out west have higher winds picking up out of the south.

Those stronger south winds prompt yet another day of high fire danger across western Kansas through Monday.

This threat accelerates even more as we jump to Tuesday. This is critical that you do not burn or become the spark that allow a fire to get out of hand quickly.

Winds will become strong out of the south/southwest for all of us. There is a clear dividing line that will offer much drier air to the west of Wichita.

This is the focus for critical fire danger and where Fire Weather Warnings stay in effect into Tuesday evening.

Our next big story is the threat for severe storms later in the day Tuesday. The focus point for these storms will be along the dry line. A dry line is a separation between dry and moist air. This dry line will likely begin to fire storms starting early Tuesday evening and push into late Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas mainly east of I-135 in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, with a Slight Risk covering Wichita. The Enhanced Risk will allow for the best ingredients for storms to become strong to severe.

Once the storms form a line, they will march through the state quickly. I am still concerned with all storm types, including hail, damaging winds and even some tornadoes. These tornadoes will likely be embedded in the line of storms, which creates a difficulty in spotting them. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts, like the Storm Track 3 Weather App.

Storms clear the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This leaves us with some cooler air for the second half of the week, but still a nice and crisp spring feel.

4/11/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 47 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears