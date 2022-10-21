Winds are on the uptick and will strengthen over the weekend as a low pressure system moving into the Northern High Plains deepens. The attendant cold front will eventually track through late in the weekend and early next week, giving us a shot for storms and rain.

Before that happens, temps will spike in the 80s over the weekend. A select few cities will be able to hit the lower 90s.

Winds will be rather gusty and by Sunday, those gusts may exceed 50 MPH!

With the dry vegetation, this could be disastrous for wildfires. Elevated to critical levels are pinpointed for parts of Kansas over the weekend.

Sunday night near and after 10 PM, isolated storms develop ahead of the cold front. Timing will be greatly important as to how fast this tracks East.

There is a window a storm or two reaches severe thresholds for hail and high winds overnight into Monday morning before the front sweeps through.

A developing low that travels to our south will enhance our chances for rain from Monday into Tuesday before it lifts northeast. If this all comes together, this could be one of the best opportunities for moisture we have seen in months. We will need to watch temps near the Kansas/Colorado state line. If enough moisture is leftover, a few snowflakes may fly!

Temperatures will take a huge hit with this pattern change. Highs Monday in the 50s and 60s become the 40s Tuesday under mainly cloudy skies. As this system lifts to the northeast during the day, sunshine may give areas out west a late day boost of heat to the 50s and 60s.

There is another system to watch next week. This one moves in Thursday night into Friday. Once again rain is possible. This could also favor a decent chance for the Sunflower State if everything aligns with the storm track. If temps get cold enough out west near the Kansas/Colorado state line, we may flirt enough with snow. Quite a few interesting changes on the way next week that ultimately leads to some drought assistance.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman