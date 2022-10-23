Warm temperatures persist for the end of the weekend. We are expecting another toasty one with highs in the 80s by the afternoon. A few spots will touch 90 degrees! This is well above average for this time of year.

To get this warm, our winds will be incredibly strong out of the southwest. Gusts could exceed 50+ mph.

Because of these gusty winds, we have High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in place through this evening.

With dry ground, lower humidity and gusty winds, we re looking at critical fire danger. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for much of the state through this evening. This will continue to be a major concern with our horrible drought.

We will see a slight uptick in moisture in central and eastern Kansas this afternoon. As the front swings through, it will help a few isolated showers and storms get going after 5 PM.

There is a brief window where a few storms could be on the stronger to severe side. A Slight Risk is painted in north central into northeast Kansas. The Marginal Risk falls a bit more southwest.

Storms become a bit more numerous into the late evening. Once the front comes through, a larger area of showers will form into Monday morning.

This looks to stick around for central and eastern Kansas for the afternoon. The farther northwest you are, the lower your rain chances. Some will even miss out completely.

This storm system pulls to the east Monday evening. Aside from a random shower, the Tuesday next storm system will stay mainly to our south.

Highest rainfall totals will occur in central Kansas, but a few tenths of an inch are still possible in south central Kansas. It will not cure the drought, but it can help!

Tonight’s front brings us a shot of cooler air for the upcoming week. This allows us to fall back to where we should be for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 60 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears