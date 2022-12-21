A powerful cold front is on the approach tonight. This will bring dangerously cold wind chills through the region from the overnight through Friday. Snow will also accompany this frontal passage, but snowfall potential does not look that high.

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect through the end of the workweek. Some counties will carry over into Saturday morning. With winds gusting from 40 to 50 MPH, dangerous wind chills of -20 to -45 are likely. Frostbite can set in within 10 minutes in these conditions. The last time we had wind chills like these was back to the bitter cold blast in February 2021.

The good news is this will not last as long as that stretch of cold weather.

Please make sure you are layered up before leaving the house and make sure your furry friends are also protected. If you must travel, please have a blanket, food, water and a full tank of gas.

With snow falling overnight through Thursday, visibility will be greatly reduced.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect to accommodate the impeding snow, but also the freezing fog and mist that has plagued portions of the Plains today as temperatures have been trying to warm above freezing.

Snowfall potential for much of the KSN viewing area will be in the neighborhood of a trace to an inch or two. You will start to run into 3″, to potentially 4″, of snow with locally higher amounts to the northeast where the Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.

Snowfall will appear near the Kansas/Nebraska state line this evening and track to the south and east. These types of systems from this direction do not have the tendency to produce much snow. The bigger story will be the winds blowing this snow, reducing visibility with the dangerously cold wind chills.

Measuring any snowfall will be difficult due to the magnitude of the winds.

Temperatures will stay in the single digits to subzero levels through Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday. By Saturday, we will start to see some warmth in southwest Kansas. Temps there will begin to warm above freezing. The rest of the state, however, remains in the freezer. Temps moderate further on Christmas and early next week. Some model guidance has significant warming by next Tuesday and Wednesday to more seasonable levels.

As for additional moisture, a quick-moving system Saturday does not look to produce much moisture. However, another late system on Christmas into next Monday may produce a few flurries. We have another front by the middle of next week. This does not look to bring us nearly as bitter of air but could spark a few rain/snow showers.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of snow. Lo: -2 Wind: S/N 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow. Hi: 2 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: -6 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 9 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 20 Lo: 9 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 32 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman