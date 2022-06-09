A complex of non-severe thunderstorms is drifting through central Kansas into midday. This will continue to move from west to east into the afternoon, staying below severe levels. The main event comes Thursday evening into the overnight. The SPC has most of Kansas highlighted in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

The main threats will be hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The wind threat looks high overnight specifically as a line of storms likely forms. We could see gusts over 70 mph.

The activity begins isolated late afternoon/early evening across western Kansas. We will see how much it intensifies into the mid to late evening, but if you have outdoor plans across western and northern Kansas, just keep an eye on radar.

Activity becomes a bit more widespread into the late evening and overnight. This is when Wichita taps into a better chance for stronger storms. As of now, our guidance is suggesting the better timing in south central Kansas to be after 10 PM. The later we go into Thursday the better the storm chances, so if you will be out late at Riverfest, storm chances could clip the very end of the night. Most of our storms die off into early Friday.

As of now, our storm chances look much lower through the weekend. Due to the heat and humidity returning, a bubble up thunderstorm in the peak heating of the day remains possible, but the warming temperatures will be our main story. Mid 80s return but Friday and Saturday with lower 90s into Sunday. This hot pattern should stick with us into late next week.

6/9/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears