Highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those in northeast Kansas toward the KC metro were much cooler in the 80s.

We have a late season sizzle that will remain strong through the end of the week. Temperatures creep up to the mid to upper 90s again on Thursday, it technically still is summer.

This pattern breaks down a bit by Friday. Our next cold front begins to work into the northwest corner of the state, cooling them down first. The front clears the whole state by Saturday evening, leaving us all beautifully cool by Sunday.

As the front works in starting early Friday, northwest Kansas could tap into a few showers.

The cold front marches through the rest of the state on Saturday, giving us a slim shot at a few showers and storms. Unfortunately this looks to be spotty, so do not get your hopes up just yet. A few of us, however, will get to tap into a bit of moisture nonetheless.

The cool down should be short lived as warmer temperatures will push back into late next week. Our extended outlook favors warmer than average air into the middle part of September.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears