Storm Track 3 Forecast: Eyeing that next rain chance to bring relief from dry air

A sky full of sunshine and southerly wind is bringing temperatures to way above average this afternoon. We will top out in the 60s. Refrain from any outdoor burning today because dry air and strong wind will cause critical fire conditions. Temperatures will continue to rise to the upper 60s through the work week until Thursday. Keep an eye on this system late in the day that will bring showers through the overnight. By Friday morning, the rain will be in central and eastern Kansas. An increase in cloud cover will pull temperatures back to the 50s, but a quick rebound will return them to the 60s by the weekend.