Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fabulous fall weather continues, early week limited rain chance

It has been another stellar weekend across the Sunflower State. A little on the chilly side with another batch of frost to the north and west earlier today.

We are firmly under high pressure’s control, providing us with chilly overnights and warm afternoons.

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect to the southwest through early evening. Burning is strongly discouraged in the warmth, gusty winds and dry conditions.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 40s with the 30s to the northwest under mainly starry skies.

By dawn on Monday, clouds will work into western Kansas and track to the east through the day. Winds will increase with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH. A random gust may make it to 40 MPH during Monday afternoon. The positioning of Monday’s deck of clouds will be important because even with a stronger southerly wind, it will take the top off our afternoon high temperature by a few degrees from central into eastern Kansas. Out west, temperatures will be able to rebound into the 80s with more sunshine.

Model guidance is spitting out a few showers in far eastern Kansas early Tuesday morning. Sunshine is then back in full force Tuesday with warmer temperatures throughout the state. Once again, portions of southwest Kansas may be able to inch closer to 80 in the afternoon as a cold front cruises through the region. Winds will gust between 25 and 35 MPH as this front moves through Kansas. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect to the southwest for dry conditions, warm temperatures and gusty winds. Burning definitely not advised.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, showers are possible from central into eastern Kansas. Any amounts will be light.

The remainder of the work week will be quiet and sun-filled with comfy fall temperatures in the 60s and 70s for highs and primarily 40s for lows. Northern communities will stand a better chance later in the work week of dipping into the upper 30s for lows with frosty conditions.

Attention will turn to the following weekend and a developing storm system. Model guidance is not in sync about precip positioning this far out yet. However, it does appear that moisture returns with rising dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s that could assist in unsettled skies in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Something to watch as we step closer to next weekend.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman