Temperatures were downright chilly out there on Sunday morning! It definitely was a glimpse of fall. Spots like Colby were able to drop to the upper 30s, with 40s and lower 50s for the rest of us.

It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon. This is a near-perfect day to get outside. Expect temperatures to stay below average for this time of year in the 70s. A few communities in southwest Kansas could bump up toward the 80 degree mark. Winds stay locked in out of the north.

High pressure is the dominant driver of our weather pattern for the upcoming week. This will keep abundant sunshine with low rain chances. Temperatures surge back strong as a late summer sizzles sets in place. Expect 70s turning back to mid 80s by Monday. This is only the beginning with mid 90s back by late week.

Our extended outlook is favoring hotter than average air into next week as well.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 79 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears