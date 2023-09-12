That fall feeling is alive and well across Kansas right now. As high pressure has moved into the driver’s seat, so has a light amount of wildfire smoke. Maybe you caught a hint of it the moment you stepped out the door earlier this morning.

As of this writing, the air quality over south central Kansas, including the Wichita Metro, is listed as Moderate. The rest of the state is listed as Good.

Most cloud cover has been eaten away by an area of high pressure. That said, clouds will still impact areas to the southwest over the next 24 as the next batch of showers gets served up our direction.

Overnight lows will be comfortably cool, mainly in the 50s.

Highs Wednesday will be primarily in the 70s but a few 80s are possible much farther East.

It will be the coolest in the southwest where clouds will stay put and showers eventually develop into Wednesday night.

A few showers will track into central Kansas Thursday with increasing clouds. Most of the rain should stay to the west of I-135 and along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

This system travels through Friday bringing a quick shot of scattered showers across the remainder of the state. Highs will trend below average into the weekend.

Sunshine returns with dry conditions this weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm closer to average next week. There are hints at further shower formation from central into eastern Kansas early next week. Any rainfall potential will be kept on the light side if this comes to fruition.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 54 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 58 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman