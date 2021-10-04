Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall steps aside for another taste of summer

It is a quiet start to the work week with cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons. Sunshine Monday will carry over to comfortably crisp and clear conditions overnight.

Much of Tuesday will be filled with sunshine again, but towards evening we will gather more clouds farther East.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will track westward into Wednesday. A sprinkle or a stray shower cannot be ruled out. We are west of the system that will help produce this random chance so we do not have much moisture to work with at this time.

Overall temperatures this week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. As the system pulls away to our east, temperatures will warm Thursday. Points southwest will be the first to inch closer to the 90-degree mark. Some record high temperatures may be in jeopardy of being broken into the first half of the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be our warmest days this week before a cold front and developing storm system cross our path late in the weekend. Wind gusts in the neighborhood of 35 to 45 MPH will be possible ahead of the boundary. With dry and warm conditions, we will need to monitor for grass fires.

Sunday looks like a quick shot for rain. If trends continue, the northwest corner may miss out.

We have another fast-moving system next Tuesday night that could also bring us some rain. Each of these systems will drop our temperatures, but we do not stay cool long as we warm near, if not above, the norm.

Frost territory still looks to be avoided for the state through middle October. Our extended temperature outlook is favoring warmer than average weather sticking around through the next two weeks.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman