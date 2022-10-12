The first cold front is done and gone. Now we await a second push of cooler air. Today stronger winds have been prevalent farther north, closer to this next boundary. Even though temps have cooled from 24 hours ago, high fire danger remains top of mind through Thursday.

Fire Weather Warnings are posted to highlight this risk.

With that next front overnight, a few showers may form along the Missouri River to our northeast, but this boundary comes through dry. Temps will be chilly into Thursday with a slightly cooler afternoon.

Winds will stay up into sunset after which they finally relax. Temperatures will then bounce back in a true Kansas fashion Friday into Saturday from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Another cold front comes through over the weekend. Saturday is the warmest before cooling to the upper 50s and 60s for highs Sunday. Southeast Kansas into Oklahoma is better positioned to pick up rain as this front comes through the Plains.

Some moisture looks to lift into our extreme southwest counties Sunday night into early next week. Unfortunately, this is the extent of our opportunities for rain next week. Temperatures will gradually warm late next week, avoiding additional frost/freeze headlines for now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: NW/W 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman