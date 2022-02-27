We kiss the colder air goodbye as temperatures make big strides by Sunday afternoon. Expect a mix of 50s with a few spots touching 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies stick around with high pressure in place, that will also allow winds to stay fairly light again today. Looks spectacular to get outdoors.

This warming trend really kicks into gear for Monday with 60s returning to the forecast. It does not end here…Expect widespread 70s by Tuesday. This will actually last with us through Friday. Hello spring feel! We are looking windy at times in order to help us warm up so much, but we stay dry. Fire danger likely kicks in for many of the upcoming days.

This pattern breaks down a bit later in the upcoming week. We have the potential for a new storm system on the horizon. Right now, a few isolated storms look possible on Friday with a better chance for rain on Saturday. This is still a ways out, but those are my initial thoughts.

Eventually a cold front will slide through knocking us back to the 50s likely on Sunday. Signs point to slightly cooler air for the following week.

2/27/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 57 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 64 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears