We have a bit of a chilly start for some to start our Saturday, but we will make some huge strides for the afternoon. It looks like a gorgeous day! Most of us should make it toward the mid to upper 60s. A few spots could even touch 70 degrees. Enjoy all the sunshine and light winds.

Sunday brings another spring-like day across the Sunflower State. Most of us will make another run at the 60s and lower 70s, but you will notice winds significantly pick up. First out of the south, our winds could gust up to 30-40 mph. Then as a cold front swings through, we will notice a switch eventually out of the north.

These stronger winds partnered with relatively dry air in place will spark another day of high fire danger for parts of the state, specifically those in northern Kansas. Fire Weather Watches are in place for Sunday in that direction.

As Sunday’s cold front swings through, it could squeeze out a few spotty showers. I am not expecting much from this, but intervals of showers are possible through the overnight into Monday.

Marginal rain chances linger into Tuesday. I am not expecting a washout with any of this activity. The better chance for soaking rain likely stays to our south and southeast.

Cooler air sinks in for the second half of next week.

4/2/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 72 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Lo: 47 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears