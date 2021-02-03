Storm Track 3 Forecast: Feeling like spring Wednesday before an Arctic tumble this weekend

Some locations that still have the snowpack to deal with are continuing to battle some foggy starts. Dense Fog Advisories remain in place for portions of northwestern and northcentral Kansas Wednesday morning.

Enjoy the sunshine we see today and the warmer weather because changes are on the way.

The first hits of a pattern change start with winds picking up this afternoon out of the south. That south wind should help to pull temperatures up into the 60 degree range for many with some in southwestern Kansas seeing the 70s make a return.

A cold front slips in overnight sparking up chances for rain and snow, but there is a lot of dry air in the atmosphere to battle meaning totals look slim for this first wave.

This front will help to usher in some more seasonable temperatures for Thursday as winds remain elevated with gusts pushing 40 mph or greater.

Temperatures try to rebound back into the 50s on Friday for folks in central Kansas before the arctic air arrives this weekend. A second front passes by late Friday into Saturday morning.

The cooler temperatures set the stage for another round of snow possible this weekend as daytime highs struggle to make it into the 30s and the overnight hours plunge into the single digits and teens.

We’ll spend a few more days into the deep freeze to start the upcoming week as an active weather pattern holds onto breezier conditions and small, daily chances at finding snow. With a pattern like this on hand, our days of sunshine will be numbered as we see the clouds return for another long stretch.