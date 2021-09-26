Storm Track 3 Forecast: Feeling like summer, rainy and cool pattern returns

Summer surges back strong as we head through Sunday. Temperatures will skyrocket as the sun continues to climb in the sky, generally heading towards the 90s by the afternoon.

A few daily high records for September 26 could be broken by this afternoon, especially across northwest Kansas.

The positive to this, humidity levels remain very low across the state. In fact so low, that partnered with strong winds out of the southwest, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect this afternoon for a good chunk of southern and southwestern Kansas. This includes Sedgwick county. Fires can easily get out of hand under these conditions. Sustained winds will blow between 10 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in spots. Burning is not advised today.

This summer-like pattern sizzles on for Monday and Tuesday as well. Afternoon highs will jump between the lower 90s and then upper 80s into Tuesday. Our average high for this time of year is 80 degrees in the Wichita area.

A small disturbance could bring a few spotty showers to southwest Kansas later in the day on Monday, but coverage should remain limited.

Mainly dry conditions persist through most of Tuesday, but then the pattern breaks down with multiple rain chances for the second half of the week.

Showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday and lingering into the early part of the weekend. It will not be a washout, but multiple disturbances will push through the state. Severe threat looks low for now, but will have to be monitored. Those that need the rainfall could receive a healthy dose, and time will tell.



This late week shift will allow for some cooler air to set in as well. Temperatures will dive to the lower upper 70s and lower 80s by Thursday with everyone in the 70s by Friday.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears