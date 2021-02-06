Storm Track 3 Forecast: Feeling like winter, chill lingers into the upcoming week

The cold air has arrived, and it will only continue to get colder into the upcoming week. Some were able to pick up on a little bit of snow Saturday as the first of several disturbances work through the Sunflower State.

Snowfall totals Saturday were generally lower, but some were able to pick up closer to an inch of snow or more.

Temperatures are back into the teens tonight.

Areas north of I-70 may see a passing snow shower late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

As these disturbances pass through, it will keep winds on the breezier side adding to an icy wind chill.

Folks will need to ensure they are protecting not only themselves from the bitterly cold temperatures, but pets and livestock as well. Temperatures rebound a little Sunday afternoon but it will still feel colder as we wrap up the weekend.

Daytime high temperatures as we enter the new week will only make it into the upper teens and lower 20s with overnight lows into the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will be frigid.

Quick passing disturbances also provide a chance to pick up on snow and freezing drizzle. The first round comes in Monday for the southern half of the state. Any snow that falls will be a light, powdery snow given how cold temperatures will be. We will need to monitor for a window of freezing drizzle/sleet in southcentral Kansas Monday before a transition over to all snow.

Accumulations look to be on the lower end at this time, but we will need to monitor for slick spots on area roadways. Another system comes in by the second half of the week and that could bring more folks a better accumulating snowfall potential, but that will be track dependent and monitored in the days ahead.

Otherwise, get used to the cold. This arctic air looks to stick around through mid-February.