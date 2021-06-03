Storm Track 3 Forecast: Feeling more like June, drier skies into the weekend

Skies have not only dried out but cleared out quite a bit too. Even though there isn’t any rain around to slow down the morning commute, we’ll still have to watch out for patchy dense fog.

Winds will be light again today but they’ve switched out of the south which will help highs turn warmer in the 80s. The humidity won’t be oppressive but it will be noticeable.

We’ll see more sun than clouds today. There’s a small chance of an isolated shower or storm mainly to the south and east but most of us will stay dry.

Anything that pops up will fizzle out after sundown. Skies will be fair overnight with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

We’ll warm a few more degrees over the coming days into the middle to upper 80s. Highs to the west could reach the 90s next week. The humidity will make it feel warmer than the actual temperatures.

As we head into the weekend and kick-off Riverfest, conditions should continue to stay pretty dry with fair skies.

By late Sunday, rain and thunderstorm chances are looking more likely. This will be the start of an unsettled trend that will keep a chance of showers and rumbles in the forecast through next week.