Storm Track 3 Forecast: Feeling more like May with spring storms around the corner

We’ve got a nice day ahead with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will turn breezy to the north and west. Skies are dry and will stay that way through much of the day.

By evening, isolated storms will develop to the northwest. A strong to severe storm is possible that could be capable of wind and hail.

As isolated storms drift to the south and southeast, they could reach portions of South Central Kansas during the overnight and into the start of Friday.

These will clear out to the east into midday. Friday’s highs will be warmer in the 70s and 80s, you’ll also notice an uptick in humidity which will continue to rise into the weekend. This moisture in the air will help support more rounds of storms. The next one develops by Friday evening.

Isolated severe storms will be possible with wind and hail being the main threats again. We should also begin to monitor the threat of heavy rain due to multiple rounds of rain expected.

Storms will track to the east through Friday night into Saturday.

We’ll clear out by the afternoon but then we’ll do it all over again. New storms will track west to east late Saturday through early Sunday and we’ll have to monitor the threat of isolated severe storms.

These stormy impulses will continue into next week and could result in 1″ to 3″ of rain painted across the area by the middle of next week.

Temperatures won’t be impacted too much as we stay close to average in the 70s. However, we’ll need to stay weather aware for multiple days.