Get ready to turn up the heat. Most of us will find ourselves in the 90s and even lower triple digits by Saturday afternoon. The clouds will break for some sunshine and winds pick up a bit.

We will notice the eastern half of the state is much more humid. This means we can add a few degrees on top of our actual temperatures to what it really feels like. Those out west will encounter some drier air. This will at least make the higher temperatures a bit more bearable.

By the afternoon, many of us will feel like the triple digits, or at least close. We will monitor the slim shot at a random thunderstorm or two later Saturday into Saturday night. The better chance looks up toward Emporia, to Topeka and near the KC metro. Those out west should also keep an eye to the sky just in case a storm gets going. Most of us will stay dry.

We will need to keep an eye if a few of the cells could build back closer to the Wichita metro. If this were to happen it would be overnight.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for the slim chance a storm moves into our area this evening and overnight. The Slight risk is from Lyon county and points northeast. Coverage will be more miss than hit.

Main concerns are hail and gusty winds but an isolated embedded tornado cannot be ruled out.

Heading through Sunday we will watch another slim storm chance. The spotty activity looks to come later in the day, but a cell could become strong to severe.

The SPC has highlighted the better risk across far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. Isolated large hail and damaging winds would be the main concern.

This hot and summer-like pattern will lock in place. There is not much relief in sight.

6/11/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears