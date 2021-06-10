Storm Track 3 Forecast: Feeling tropical today, front brings some improvements Friday

Taking a step outside today feels tropical as the moisture lingers in the air. High dewpoints means the moisture-rich atmosphere will aid in triple digit heat feels-like temperatures by the afternoon.

Breezy southeasterly winds will keep the moisture and heat in place. Daytime highs are expected to rest into the 90s for many with some isolated triple digit readings possible across southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandles.

Due to the higher heat index values expected farther to the south, a Heat Advisory remains in place for Kay county in Oklahoma until 7PM Friday.

The amount of moisture we have on hand will lead to temperatures struggling to cool off across central Kansas where lows will be back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Where relief could be felt is across the northwestern portion of the state as a cold front slips through dropping temperatures by Friday morning into the 50s.

High pressure has been building in across the Southwest which will keep the sunshine and heat around through the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to trend above average Saturday and Sunday, the only changes would be with the amount of humidity on hand. That will fluctuate as two different cold fronts sweep through the region.

Expect less humidity on Saturday with Friday’s frontal boundary. More relief from the heat and some humidity will return by Monday as the second system sweeps through the Sunflower State.

Each frontal boundary will help to spark up areas of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The first front that is set to roll through Friday will only bring isolated chances for showers and storms tonight into Friday evening.

One or two of these storms may try to reach severe thresholds where damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary concerns.

Daytime heating as the front moves through the state tomorrow will spark up a second round of storms east of the I-135 corridor where wind and hail will need to be monitored again through the afternoon and evening.

Today, things will stay breezy but mostly dry. It will not be until the overnight where better chances for showers and thunderstorms start to come together across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

Winds quickly change out of the north across western Kansas tomorrow helping to draw in some drier air on the back side of the front. Out ahead of this boundary, the air will still be warm and rich with moisture.

These conditions will aid in sparking the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening before this complex dives to the south into northeastern Oklahoma and out of the KSN viewing area.

Some moisture makes a return Sunday as winds shift back out of the south, which will aid in additional showers and storms Sunday into Monday. High pressure really starts to take over and bring back more sunshine and seasonable temperatures through the middle of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige