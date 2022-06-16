The frontal boundary meandering across Kansas has turned the corner and heading north. Heat built south of this feature today and will continue over the weekend and into next week. Heat alerts will be common daily and be dangerous. A Heat Advisory remains in place for central and eastern Kansas through 8 PM today.

Higher levels of humidity will be present from central into eastern Kansas which will add to higher heat indices. An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Friday through the weekend.

We all need to make sure to take it easy along with our furry friends as our summertime pattern takes hold.

Storm chances are isolated this evening near and north of I-70.

Any storm that forms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Overnight any activity shifts to the north and we can kiss rain chances goodbye until next week. Hot temperatures from the 90s to the triple digits take up residency as a potent high pressure system to our southeast dominates the region.

Pools will be packed over the weekend with folks trying to say cool. It will also be hot for the Wichita Open.

Early next week a front approaches the region to the northwest by Monday. This will spark storms to the northwest by Monday evening into Tuesday. Depending on where this boundary fluctuates during next week will determine who gets any rain. Storms that form will be strong to severe. This front will battle the high to the southeast but will stall because it cannot pass through due to the strength of the high to our southeast. This triggers daily chances for storms that highlight the evenings and overnights.

The days will continue to be hot in the 90s and 100s. Those select few who are lucky to get behind this boundary like we saw this week, will see a slight reduction in temperature.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 99 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman