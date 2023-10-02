Fire danger remains high into Tuesday with gusty winds and warm temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front.

We will start to see changes this evening as this front approaches the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop first in eastern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico and track into western Kansas late this evening.

One or two storms could be strong enough to produce quarter size hail and 60 MPH winds.

This front will keep trucking across the state Tuesday into Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will blossom with the front Tuesday.

Much of our area is in a risk for large hail (quarter size) and damaging winds (60 MPH). The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Western Kansas will dry out first followed by the central and then eastern parts of the state into Wednesday. Locations East of the Turnpike still have a chance for a few showers the first half of Wednesday before this system is far enough away from us.

Rainfall potential is around a quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts. Due to the scattered nature of this rain, some may miss out completely.

We all benefit from the cooler air that this front is hitched to by midweek. Highs will fall to the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. It will feel much more like the season upon its arrival so go ahead and grab a sweater once this first front passes because it will drastically yank out the heat of summer we have faced lately.

A secondary cold front is on the approach Thursday into Friday. Rain looks slim although a sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out. We will not have much moisture to work with due to the previous cold front’s success in wiping the air dry.

By Saturday morning, we could be looking at temperatures, especially in the northwest dipping below 40 degrees! We will have beautiful weather this weekend with temperatures near average.

Warm in the afternoons and crisp during the overnights — that fall feeling! We stay dry until another cold front approaches by the end of next week. Even then, moisture looks to be in limited supply.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman