Storm Track 3 Forecast: Few showers and storms possible before a nice weekend

Storm Tracker Radar isn’t too active right now but areas of showers, mist, or drizzle will be possible between this morning and into the afternoon. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. An area of low pressure moving in will spark a better chance for some storms later today.

Clouds hold strong in Central Kansas but there will be more sunny breaks to the west. Winds won’t be as strong today and highs will be in the upper 50s to 60s.

By late afternoon and evening we’ll need to be weather aware when a better chance for storms develops, mainly impacting Northern Oklahoma, South Central and Eastern Kansas.

The best chance of a strong to severe storm will be to the south and east of the Turnpike, our Oklahoma counties will need to be monitored closely too. Hail and strong wind gusts will be the main threats.

Rain will clear out to the east through the overnight and clouds will begin to clear to the west. This will drop lows into chilly 30s to the west with 40s to the east.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with warming temperatures.

Expect widespread summer-like highs in the 80s Monday. Winds will be gusty and out of the south which will pull in this warmth but also add more moisture to the air, which is a key ingredient for severe weather. By Tuesday, another system will slide in and have that moisture to work with. The afternoon and evening hours continue to be monitored closely for the potential of strong to severe storms.

A few showers and rumbles linger through Wednesday. Highs cool down to as low as the 60s mid-week but it won’t take long to warm back up.