Storm Track 3 Forecast: Few showers Monday, better chance lines up mid-week

As our latest system continues to spin through the area it’ll wrap around cloud cover and some showers. We’ll still be able to see occasional breaks of sun and Monday won’t be a washout. Any showers will be light and spotty. There could be a rain/snow shower near the Kansas/Colorado line to start the day.

As winds switch back out of the north highs will range from the 40s to the 50s, possibly sneaking up to the low 60s farther southeast.

Skies will be drier tonight with the exception of a sprinkle to the north. Lows will be in the upper 20s to the low 40s.

We’ll stay dry through much of the day Tuesday as our weekend system keeps tracking to the east and farther away from us. Another system will quickly move in from the west. Rain starts to develop during the evening.

By the overnight the potential for thunderstorms will rise. As colder air moves in to the west there will be a switch to rain/snow and a wintry mix.

It’s important that we stay weather aware Tuesday night because a few storms could be strong to severe.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but not zero. Storms between Central and Eastern Kansas and wintry weather to the west will continue into Wednesday.

We’ll need to continue to stay weather aware too as we start the day with an isolated severe risk. Rain/snow showers will track east through the day and night. Any accumulation of wintry weather will be light. We’ll dry back out by early Thursday.

High temperatures warm a bit more tomorrow into the 50s and 60s but then take another hit mid-week due to damp conditions. It won’t take long to regain a milder feel that will take us into the weekend. Another system is on the horizon as skies turn unsettled by the end of the weekend. This could bring another quick shot for showers at the start of next week.