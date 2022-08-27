An area of light to moderate rainfall will continue this morning in western Kansas, moving from west to east. By late morning, a few of those showers and storms could reach central Kansas.

Into the afternoon when a few more ingredients are available, a cell or two could be on the stronger side. Activity will remain more miss than hit however.

If you do get to see a cell in your area, we need to watch out for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some hail. A Marginal Risk has been painted from southwest into northeast Kansas. The timeframe looks to be later afternoon into the early evening.

Spotty rain chances will linger into the overnight as well into central and eastern Kansas.

Rain chances move out Sunday morning, but an isolated cell could redevelop in the afternoon.

Temperatures throttle up a bit on Sunday, before resetting later next week. Our average high for this time of year has now dropped into the upper 80s!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears