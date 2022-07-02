Heavy rain has fallen in parts of central into eastern Kansas this morning. Radar estimated rainfall totals have ranged between 3 and 5 inches in areas like Ellsworth, McPherson and Saline counties.

For that reason we have Areal Flood Warnings in place for Ellsworth and Saline counties through the morning. Avoid low lying areas as well as creeks, streams and rivers.

Those in the eastern portion of the KSN viewing area, like Lyon, Morris, Chase, Greenwood and Geary counties will deal with the rain longer than the rest of us. Those counties can expect rain through mid to late morning, but out west we begin to dry out.

By the afternoon, the lingering boundary in place will help spark a few more thunderstorms across southern Kansas. The coverage will be limited, but a cell or two could be on the stronger side.

The SPC has a marginal risk for south central into southeastern Kansas. There is also a slim area in northwest Kansas as well. This is just a small risk for a cell or two to pose a hail and gusty wind threat.

Highs will be warm but not overly hot today. Most of the state will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s. This is not far from average for this time of year. Wichita’s average high for today is 91 degrees.

Sunday our temperature trend continues to warm. We have a slim chance for a popcorn shower or storm. A few more storms are possible later in the day out west.

We look really hot across the state on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. Make sure you take the proper heat precautions as we will likely touch the 100 degree mark for parts of early to mid week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly:

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears