Our first round of moisture for the week arrived this morning as a low-pressure system moved across the state. Wrap-around moisture is leading to showers developing in western Kansas this afternoon that will move east this evening.

Temperatures will be mild this afternoon, ranging from the 40s in northwest Kansas to the 60s across southern Kansas.

As the cluster of showers moves towards northeast Kansas, we will reach peak daytime heating meaning there will be plenty of energy available for a few storms to flare up.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather for a large chunk of northeast Kansas. During the afternoon and into the early evening, there will be a window of opportunity for a strong to severe storm capable of all forms of severe weather.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties through 3 PM, and we have already received reports of 70 MPH winds in Stevens County this afternoon. Wind Advisories remain in place for Elk and Chataqua counties through 6 PM.

We then turn our attention to snowfall chances for tomorrow. Snowshowers will push across the Colorado/Kansas state line late tonight and move into western Kansas early tomorrow morning.

Moisture will advance east across the state into the evening. Portions of southcentral Kansas could see moisture starting as rainfall, but it will quickly transition to snowfall as temperatures drop.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches are in place for a large portion of the region through Thursday morning. This event will likely impact travel. Snow-covered roads and blowing snow will make for a difficult commute Wednesday and Thursday.

The heaviest accumulations are most likely to the north and west. Areas farther south can expect up to an inch or two of snow, with lesser amounts to the southeast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: S/W 15-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: W/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 52 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of snow. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll