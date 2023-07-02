A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Texas County, Oklahoma, through 8 PM this evening.

Strong winds and hail are the primary concern with any storms that move into the area. Heavy rain associated with slow-moving storms could also lead to localized flooding.

Storms move across western Kansas this evening. They will very sluggishly crawl east through the overnight. As they push into central Kansas, they will break apart and give way to a dry morning.

Temperatures will be mild overnight. Lows in western Kansas will sit in the low 60s while central Kansas holds on to the heat. Winds will be light out of the south.

Temperatures begin to warm for the start of the week. We sit in the 80s and 90s across the region, which is where we should be for this time of year.

Spotty afternoon showers will take shape across central Kansas during the afternoon tomorrow. Rain will be hit or miss, with a brief downpour here or there. Moisture will clear out overnight.

Overall, our Independence Day forecast is not looking too bad during the daytime. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with partly cloudy skies. It will be a great afternoon to enjoy a parade or spend time at the pool. But as the evening rolls around, we focus on the approaching boundary that will bring storms back to the forecast.

Our next wave of energy will push into western Kansas during the late evening on Independence Day. Those who are planning on enjoying a fireworks display out west might need to have a backup plan. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to track into the region overnight.

Storms will be strongest along and north of I-70. A Slight Risk is in place for a large portion of northern Kansas. All modes of severe weather are possible, so please stay weather aware on Tuesday night.

An unsettled pattern takes hold for the rest of the week. Scattered showers and storms will be the trend for the rest of the workweek and the weekend.

Temperatures will take a hit thanks to the rain cooler air. Highs by Thursday sit in the low 80s. Slowly as the rain clears out, temperatures return to near our seasonal average by the end of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll