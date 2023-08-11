A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through Ottawa, Dickinson, and Geary counties until 8 PM Friday.

A wave of showers is tracking east this afternoon out of southwestern Kansas. This should weaken as it tracks closer to the Wichita area. That said, a random shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out early this evening near the Metro.

Better storm chances will develop this evening across northeastern Kansas and branch back through the northern half of the state.

Heat Advisories remain in effect through early evening for a feels like factor as high was 109 degrees.

Tonight, storms fire near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line with a heavier concentration in southeastern Kansas. One or two could contain higher wind gusts and hail.

This departs by Saturday morning as the atmosphere primes the next round of storms to the southwest Saturday afternoon.

High temps Saturday will be just above average as we await a strong cold frontal passage later in the weekend.

Storms to the southwest Saturday evening will be capable of strong winds in excess of 60 MPH. This complex marches east into Saturday night.

Temps come down a hair Sunday as a potent cold front makes its presence known. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will form ahead of this feature.

Damaging winds and hail are possible with any storms late in the afternoon and through the evening. Any leftovers will favor the Kansas/Oklahoma state line early Monday morning and exit into Oklahoma.

Early next week, temperatures will drop below seasonable averages. Highs Monday will be from the upper 70s to the lower 80s! We warm slightly Tuesday into Wednesday before another cold front.

This sparks thunderstorms farther east into Wednesday night. This looks to be the best chance for moisture and it will be in limited supply for the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman