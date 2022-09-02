A cold front slides into the region, helping initiate isolated storms into the evening. A few cells could be strong to severe, producing strong winds and large hail to the north and west.

Most of the region is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening. As the front continues to drop south, storms follow.

Friday night football kicks off for some this evening, so keep an eye on the forecast and pack your rain gear just in case.

Our severe potential lessens after sunset, but we will still need to watch for a strong rogue storm or two as the front pushes south of I-70 late this evening.

Most of us will dry out by tomorrow morning as dry air rushes in behind the front. We still hold on to a slim chance for rain as we enter the holiday weekend.

Temperatures dip back into the upper 80s tomorrow but quickly rebound into the low 90s for the rest of the weekend.

Aside from a random afternoon shower, Labor Day weekend looks to stay dry and pleasant. We settle back into a warm and dry forecast for the rest of next week, with highs above average in the low 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll