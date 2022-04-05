Dangerous fire weather conditions and extreme winds take center stage across Kansas as a cold front clears the state tonight. This pattern will persistent through Thursday with continued gusty winds and elevated fire danger over the weekend.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect to the northwest today and tomorrow. Winds will gust from 35 to more than 50 MPH into tonight.

There is a slim chance for a shower north of I-70 and east of the I-135 corridor. The potential is there for a rumble of thunder to the east of the Turnpike. Anything that develops will be sparse before the cold front takes quick action in clearing the state.

Fire Weather Warnings align for central and western Kansas, including Wichita for Wednesday.

We have a significant amount of dry, dormant grass. This is the fuel and with dropping relative humidity values and high wind gusts, any spark could create a quick-moving fire that will be hard to contain.

Winds will gust easily from 35 to 45 MPH. To the west where High Wind Warnings are in effect, gusts from 55 to 65 MPH are expected! This will reduce visibility because of blowing dust.



Models hint at another piece of energy Wednesday into Wednesday night to the north and east. This may keep a sprinkle or a light shower alive before waning. Moisture is meager.



Warmer temps return for the weekend and will play into an active stretch of weather early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has banded a portion of south central into southeastern Kansas for severe weather Monday. This will need to be watched. Oklahoma will have severe weather and we will be on the northern edge of this chance. We will need to watch this closely as the boundary looks to stall over similar areas Tuesday before a widespread chance of rain works through the region Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 40 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman