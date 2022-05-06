The rain has cleared to the east with some Flood Warnings remaining through Sunday across portions of central into eastern Kansas.

Clouds will continue to clear overnight bringing back more sunshine to start off the weekend. Winds will be gusty through the afternoon and evening as southerly winds take over Saturday.

This will lead to heightened fire concerns across western Kansas Saturday afternoon. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued Saturday afternoon and evening.

Outdoor burning is not advised as winds gusting from 45 to 50 MPH will make fires difficult to control if sparked.

An area of low pressure is deepening to our north pulling moisture northward bringing back a muggy feeling Sunday. While an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out from northern Kansas into southern Nebraska, the better chance for storms will be north of the KSN viewing area Mother’s Day.

Across the Sunflower State, temperatures will be on the rise through the second half of the weekend and through next week. Daytime highs return to the 90s most days.

An active pattern will bring back daily opportunities for showers and storms starting Tuesday and lingering through the end of the work week. Isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out and will be something to monitor in the coming days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman