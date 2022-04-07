Why are the winds so strong? We have an area of low pressure that is stalled to our northeast and will gradually pull away from our region overnight. Systems this time of year are quite powerful which is another contributing factor enhancing the wind machine against us in this stiff northwesterly flow.

Extreme fire concerns need to be watched closely into this evening as winds have gusted between 60 and 70 MPH where High Wind Warnings remain in effect until 8 PM. The Wind Advisory remains in effect across central Kansas as winds have favored gusts between 40-50 MPH today.

Visibility has been reduced early this evening in parts of the state due to blowing dust. Air quality will also be impacted.

Winds back off slightly Friday, but it will be enough with the dry vegetation to keep our fire risk high. While winds will not be as strong this weekend, we have enough of a breeze to potentially keep firefighters busy. We all need to keep doing our part to not contribute a spark that starts a wildfire.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings remain in effect into Friday.

Temperatures build over the weekend and feel like spring with a return southerly flow. Next Monday through Wednesday is being watched for a multi-day severe stretch. Latest trends shift this slightly to the east. Areas near and east of the Turnpike are at greatest risk. Let us keep an eye on this to see if model guidance shifts this farther west. With warm temps and elevated winds, we will need to be diligent to not start any grassfires during this time.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo:49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman