Winds are ramping up and gusts from 35-45 with isolated gusts above 50 can be expected the rest of the week. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a small sliver of counties in central Kansas Thursday.

Fire danger remains high north and west in this warm, windy and dry pattern. Fire Weather Warnings are in play to account for this.

Temperatures remain mild overnight ahead of the next cold front.

Temperatures will bake once again Thursday with gusty winds. Highs will reach above 80-degrees in the afternoon.

A system approaches Thursday night sparking a few showers and thunderstorms in western Kansas. This wanes as it tracks East into the overnight.

The chance for severe weather is low, but brief gusty winds or small hail cannot be ruled out in any stronger storm in western Kansas, southwest Nebraska and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Friday is a Weather Aware Day. All forms of severe weather from damaging winds to extremely large hail and isolated tornadoes are on the table late in the afternoon through the evening.

Locations near and East of I-135 are in the targeted areas for severe weather. A Slight Risk has been circled for parts of Kansas into Oklahoma.

Leftover showers linger early Saturday morning. Temperatures take a hit Saturday before rebounding Sunday into the 70s. More warmth is expected next week with a chance for showers and storms Tuesday.

A storm or two could be stronger and we will need to watch how this evolves as we get closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman