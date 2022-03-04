Critical fire danger persists through Saturday across the region. Strong southerly winds, unseasonably warm temperatures and drier air mixing in will lead to favorable conditions for fast-moving wildfires if sparked.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings remain in place through Saturday.

Winds gusting 40 to 50 MPH will be possible out ahead of a cold front set to arrive Saturday. Wind Advisories are in effect for portions of the state.

Our spring-like pattern is starting to break down. This will open minimal opportunities for rain and an isolated storm tonight and Saturday. The favored areas for this activity will be for locations mainly along and north of I-70 into northeastern Kansas.

A disturbance moves in out of Oklahoma Sunday and will provide folks across south-central Kansas a better opportunity for rain with snow to the northwest as cold air sinks into the region. Any rain changes over to snow overnight into Monday before this system exits the region to the northeast. Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.



Temperatures cool briefly to start the upcoming work week before another warming trend takes us into the middle of the week. Thursday into Friday brings the arrival of another strong cold front. As cold air makes a return with temperatures into the 30s and 40s looking likely Friday. Some moisture looks to accompany this system with snow possible by the end of the work week.

3/4/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S/W 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.